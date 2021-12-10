BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) CEO Sells $560,112.63 in Stock

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) CEO Jay M. Phd Short sold 24,321 shares of BioAtla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $560,112.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ BCAB opened at $21.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.52. BioAtla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.28 and a twelve month high of $76.63.

Get BioAtla alerts:

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.04). Research analysts expect that BioAtla, Inc. will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BioAtla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioAtla currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BioAtla during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,079,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of BioAtla by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,746,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,175,000 after acquiring an additional 669,358 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioAtla in the 1st quarter worth $2,251,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of BioAtla in the 2nd quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of BioAtla in the 2nd quarter worth $336,000. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioAtla

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for BioAtla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioAtla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.