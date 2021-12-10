Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI restated their buy rating on shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a $640.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AVGO. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Summit Redstone lowered shares of Broadcom to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $576.11.

Shares of AVGO opened at $583.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $240.15 billion, a PE ratio of 43.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.41. Broadcom has a fifty-two week low of $398.28 and a fifty-two week high of $593.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $536.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $500.04.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom will post 24.42 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 106.82%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $489.54 per share, with a total value of $74,410.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $493.49 per share, for a total transaction of $74,516.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,007 shares of company stock worth $4,039,287. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Peoples Bank OH raised its position in Broadcom by 2.3% during the third quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 859 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 4.1% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 14.2% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its position in Broadcom by 0.6% during the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 3,102 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

