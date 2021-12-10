Insider Selling: PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Sells $738,500.00 in Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.85, for a total value of $738,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

On Monday, September 13th, Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total value of $825,900.00.

NASDAQ PSMT opened at $72.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.86. PriceSmart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.21 and a twelve month high of $104.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.10). PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $909.61 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in PriceSmart by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,938,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,436,000 after buying an additional 30,550 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,513,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,725,000 after purchasing an additional 51,485 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,486,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,305,000 after purchasing an additional 160,300 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,260,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,755,000 after purchasing an additional 10,434 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 863,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,578,000 after purchasing an additional 70,155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the international management and operation of membership warehouse clubs. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations and Colombia Operations. The United States Operations covers include distribution centers and corporate offices.

