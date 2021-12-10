GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) to post earnings per share of $0.08 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for GreenSky’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is $0.05. GreenSky posted earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that GreenSky will report full-year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for GreenSky.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $128.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.42 million. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on GSKY. Citigroup upped their target price on GreenSky from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GreenSky from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In related news, CAO Angela M. Nagy sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $89,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregg Steven Freishtat sold 117,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $1,417,795.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 374,406 shares of company stock worth $4,478,033 in the last three months. 52.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 303,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 70,742 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of GreenSky in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,170,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of GreenSky in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,122,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of GreenSky by 505.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 13,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of GreenSky in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,157,000. 34.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GSKY opened at $11.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 1.42. GreenSky has a 12-month low of $4.02 and a 12-month high of $12.63.

About GreenSky

GreenSky, Inc is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

