Private Advisor Group LLC Has $820,000 Stock Holdings in Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ) by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,477 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.42% of Global X E-commerce ETF worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF by 237.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 11,817 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 84,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 23,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Global X E-commerce ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 166,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,731,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter.

Global X E-commerce ETF stock opened at $28.19 on Friday. Global X E-commerce ETF has a 1 year low of $26.80 and a 1 year high of $37.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.98.

