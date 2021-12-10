Truist Securities Increases NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Price Target to $79.00

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) had its target price hoisted by Truist Securities from $64.00 to $79.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NXRT. Zacks Investment Research cut NexPoint Residential Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist raised their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.75.

NYSE NXRT opened at $77.89 on Monday. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 1-year low of $39.13 and a 1-year high of $80.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.82). NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 9.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -173.42%.

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, insider Brian Mitts sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $348,096.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXRT. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the third quarter valued at about $13,130,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 366.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 249,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,732,000 after purchasing an additional 196,186 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 6.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,658,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,158,000 after purchasing an additional 152,909 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the second quarter worth about $7,438,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the second quarter worth about $2,557,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

