Private Advisor Group LLC Has $859,000 Stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 66.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,722 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,087 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,859 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 22.2% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the second quarter worth approximately $837,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 214.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 272.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares during the period. 42.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on CM. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.70.

Shares of CM opened at $111.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.12. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $83.93 and a 12 month high of $123.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 27.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 28th. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

See Also: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.