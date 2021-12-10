Private Advisor Group LLC Buys Shares of 41,672 APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 41,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of APA during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APA during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of APA during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of APA by 64.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of APA by 227.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

APA stock opened at $26.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.32. APA Co. has a twelve month low of $13.97 and a twelve month high of $31.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. The company has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 4.76.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.09. APA had a net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 393.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that APA Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This is a boost from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. APA’s payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

APA has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of APA from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of APA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist upgraded shares of APA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of APA from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of APA from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.91.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

