Private Advisor Group LLC Has $918,000 Stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 103.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,735 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 1,142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDU opened at $28.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.67 and its 200 day moving average is $31.10. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.29 and a 12 month high of $35.02.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 7.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This is a boost from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is presently 42.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

MDU Resources Group Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

