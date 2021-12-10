Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Purchases 39,759 Shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,759 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.33% of Warrior Met Coal worth $2,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 2.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1.4% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 76,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 11.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1.9% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 93,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on HCC. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.29.

NYSE:HCC opened at $23.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -54.18 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.57. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.07 and a fifty-two week high of $28.40.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.41. Warrior Met Coal had a negative net margin of 2.49% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is presently -46.51%.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.