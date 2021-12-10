Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 110.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LSTR. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Landstar System in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Landstar System by 15.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Landstar System by 201.4% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 5,044 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Landstar System in the second quarter valued at approximately $932,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in Landstar System by 9.6% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 1,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Landstar System alerts:

NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $175.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $170.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.96. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.51 and a 1-year high of $188.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.02.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.08. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 43.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Landstar System’s quarterly revenue was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.51%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LSTR. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Landstar System from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.47.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.