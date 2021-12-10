Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) by 483.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Option Care Health by 33.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Option Care Health by 110.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Option Care Health by 100.3% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total transaction of $167,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 47.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded Option Care Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Option Care Health from $23.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Option Care Health from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Option Care Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

OPCH opened at $25.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.80 and its 200-day moving average is $23.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 54.65 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Option Care Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.31 and a twelve month high of $28.59.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $891.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

