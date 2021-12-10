Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 200 Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 96.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 6,044 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $883,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 16.1% in the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 7.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 90,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,871,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares during the period. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 100.0% in the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,943,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FATE opened at $53.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.39. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.99 and a 1-year high of $121.16. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.12 and a beta of 1.46.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.13. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 359.66% and a negative return on equity of 28.25%. The firm had revenue of $14.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 88.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.61.

In other news, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $2,941,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total transaction of $1,806,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,460 shares of company stock worth $7,050,334. Corporate insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

