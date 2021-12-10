LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Stake Boosted by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) by 207.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,924 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in LendingClub were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in LendingClub by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,395 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in LendingClub during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in LendingClub by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,566 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in LendingClub by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 91,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in LendingClub during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 81.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LC opened at $30.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.66 and a 200-day moving average of $26.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -70.74 and a beta of 2.12. LendingClub Co. has a one year low of $8.08 and a one year high of $49.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.35.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $246.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.96 million. LendingClub had a positive return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 229.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that LendingClub Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wedbush increased their price target on LendingClub from $33.50 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Compass Point upgraded LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on LendingClub from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on LendingClub from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.40.

In other news, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $115,408.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 8,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $242,652.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,368 shares of company stock valued at $635,064 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

