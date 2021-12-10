Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) by 1,183.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,955 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,335 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 6.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 622,202 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,708,000 after acquiring an additional 35,927 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 76,168.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 171,604 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,057,000 after acquiring an additional 171,379 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 77.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 134,737 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 58,847 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,240,389 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,963,000 after acquiring an additional 54,009 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 17.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 106,334 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 15,932 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ COLL opened at $17.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.30. The firm has a market cap of $621.55 million, a P/E ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.97. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.22 and a 52 week high of $26.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.53). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $78.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Collegium Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

COLL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.75.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

