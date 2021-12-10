Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) by 65.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Independent Bank by 1,603.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Independent Bank by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Independent Bank by 97,642.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 6,835 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Independent Bank by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Independent Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. 79.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Independent Bank stock opened at $22.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.61. The firm has a market cap of $479.58 million, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.07. Independent Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $17.86 and a twelve month high of $24.73.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.11. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 30.55%. The business had revenue of $53.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

