Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) by 309.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apollo Medical were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 547.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 724.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 28,032 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 639.3% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 10,260 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical in the second quarter valued at about $618,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical in the second quarter valued at about $1,566,000. 23.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMEH opened at $78.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.23. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $133.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $227.12 million for the quarter. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 9.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

AMEH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Apollo Medical in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.

