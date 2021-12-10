Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) by 1,183.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,955 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,335 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COLL. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at $259,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 3.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,388 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 61.0% in the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 66,195 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 25,090 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 76.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,884 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 44,179 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,679 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period.

COLL opened at $17.98 on Friday. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.22 and a 52-week high of $26.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $621.55 million, a P/E ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.30.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.53). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $78.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COLL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Collegium Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.75.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

