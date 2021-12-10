Robert W. Baird Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Boeing (NYSE:BA)

Robert W. Baird reissued their buy rating on shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a $306.00 price objective on the aircraft producer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Vertical Research reiterated a hold rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Boeing from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $224.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $265.70.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $207.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.68. The company has a market capitalization of $121.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 1.52. Boeing has a 52-week low of $188.00 and a 52-week high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.39) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boeing will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BA. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 7.2% during the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 6.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,827 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Well Done LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the second quarter valued at about $255,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the second quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 20.3% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

