Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $30.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Honda’s 2030 Vision, which reveals the future path of the auto giant, augurs well for growth. The company’s focus on the development of electric vehicles (EV) and self-driving cars bodes well amid the changing scenario in the automobile industry. Honda has been undertaking frequent collaborations to expand business and bolster prospects. As part of the global restructuring move, the firm has been taking steps to control costs and optimize production capacity. However, Honda is battling semiconductor supply deficit which is forcing it to slash production targets. Honda has also lowered its fiscal 2022 sales and profit forecasts. Rising commodity costs and high research and development (R&D) expenses are likely to dent its near-term margins. Rising debt levels also plays a spoilsport. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

Several other research analysts also recently commented on HMC. TheStreet raised shares of Honda Motor from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Honda Motor from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Honda Motor in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock.

HMC stock opened at $28.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.79. Honda Motor has a 12 month low of $26.33 and a 12 month high of $33.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.40 and its 200 day moving average is $30.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.387 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. Honda Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.02%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMC. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Honda Motor during the 1st quarter valued at about $998,000. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in Honda Motor by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 25,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 8,252 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,546,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,861,000 after buying an additional 376,125 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 47,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

