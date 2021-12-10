Babylon (NYSE:BBLN) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Babylon (NYSE:BBLN) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Babylon in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Babylon in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a hold rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Babylon in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE:BBLN opened at $6.50 on Tuesday. Babylon has a 52-week low of $6.22 and a 52-week high of $16.00.

