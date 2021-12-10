Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) Now Covered by Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $170.00 price target on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

RIVN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Rivian in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Rivian in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Rivian in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Rivian in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Rivian in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rivian has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of 134.08.

Shares of Rivian stock opened at 115.40 on Monday. Rivian has a 12-month low of 95.20 and a 12-month high of 179.47.

In other Rivian news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe bought 128,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of 78.00 per share, with a total value of 9,997,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Rose M. Marcario bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 78.00 per share, for a total transaction of 936,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 171,025 shares of company stock worth $13,339,950.

Rivian Company Profile

Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.

