C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of C3.ai (NYSE:AI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “C3.ai Inc. is an enterprise AI software provider for accelerating digital transformation. C3.ai delivers the C3 AI Suite for developing, deploying and operating large-scale AI, predictive analytics and IoT applications. The core of the C3.ai offering is a proprietary, model-driven AI architecture which enhances data science and application development. C3.ai is based in Redwood City, United States. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of C3.ai from $78.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of C3.ai from $122.00 to $103.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of C3.ai from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of C3.ai from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of C3.ai from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, C3.ai has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.44.

NYSE AI opened at $32.09 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.92. C3.ai has a 52 week low of $27.52 and a 52 week high of $183.90.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $58.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.95 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that C3.ai will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other C3.ai news, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 337,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.38, for a total value of $16,659,133.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Houman Behzadi sold 15,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total transaction of $695,215.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,107,075 shares of company stock valued at $52,250,927. 52.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AI. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in C3.ai by 77.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 6,251 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in C3.ai by 102.7% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in C3.ai in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in C3.ai by 61.2% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 3,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in C3.ai in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.88% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

