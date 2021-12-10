Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 4,536 Shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lowered its stake in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) by 5.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,536 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in nLIGHT were worth $2,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in nLIGHT by 11.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in nLIGHT by 1.0% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of nLIGHT by 1.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of nLIGHT by 24.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of nLIGHT by 12.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. 91.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LASR opened at $25.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.14 and a beta of 2.35. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.65 and a 1-year high of $46.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.94.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $72.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.32 million. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 9.48% and a negative return on equity of 7.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other nLIGHT news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 9,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $253,415.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 122,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total transaction of $3,616,628.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,728 shares of company stock worth $4,072,137. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LASR shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of nLIGHT in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of nLIGHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of nLIGHT from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.17.

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

