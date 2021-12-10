Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Pharming Group N.V. is a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs. The company’s product portfolio includes C1INH. Pharming Group N.V. is based in Leiden, The Netherlands. “

Shares of PHAR stock opened at $8.25 on Tuesday. Pharming Group has a 52 week low of $7.58 and a 52 week high of $21.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.98 and a 200-day moving average of $10.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHAR. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pharming Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Pharming Group by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Pharming Group by 5,208.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 0.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pharming Group Company Profile

Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

