Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) PT Lowered to $44.00 at Barclays

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SUN. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Sunoco from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunoco presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Sunoco stock opened at $37.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.25. Sunoco has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $42.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.77.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.06). Sunoco had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 69.71%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Sunoco will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.8255 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Sunoco’s payout ratio is presently 64.71%.

In related news, Director David K. Skidmore acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.14 per share, with a total value of $95,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Imad K. Anbouba sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $60,285.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUN. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Sunoco by 3,181.8% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 225,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,515,000 after purchasing an additional 219,000 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in Sunoco in the third quarter valued at $4,814,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Sunoco by 85.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 164,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 75,700 shares during the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Sunoco by 804.6% in the second quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 64,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 57,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Sunoco in the third quarter valued at $54,000. 18.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other segments. The motor Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

