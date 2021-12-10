Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Grows Stake in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) by 131.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 613,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 349,024 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.43% of W&T Offshore worth $2,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WTI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 168.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,308,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,247 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 69.2% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,802,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,396 shares in the last quarter. Albar Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the second quarter worth about $4,365,000. Kylin Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the second quarter worth about $4,365,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in W&T Offshore by 11.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,685,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,128,000 after buying an additional 862,643 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.73% of the company’s stock.

Get W&T Offshore alerts:

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $5.10 to $6.90 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of W&T Offshore stock opened at $3.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.01 and a 200 day moving average of $3.89. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $5.14. The firm has a market cap of $508.25 million, a PE ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 3.00.

W&T Offshore Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI).

Receive News & Ratings for W&T Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W&T Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.