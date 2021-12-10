Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Purchases 8,177 Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 71,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,177 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $3,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 33.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 5.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 9.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $35.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 0.89. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.85 and a 12 month high of $70.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.05 and its 200 day moving average is $40.22.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $139.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.87 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 169.13% and a negative net margin of 92.43%. PTC Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America lowered PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised PTC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.