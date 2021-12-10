Invesco Ltd. Sells 41,486 Shares of Invesco Investment Grade Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IIGV)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its position in Invesco Investment Grade Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IIGV) by 48.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,486 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 2.25% of Invesco Investment Grade Value ETF worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Investment Grade Value ETF by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 9,695 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IIGV opened at $27.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.23 and a 200-day moving average of $27.50. Invesco Investment Grade Value ETF has a 52-week low of $26.78 and a 52-week high of $28.65.

