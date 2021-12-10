Invesco Ltd. Has $1.38 Million Holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,040 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYBT. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 61.0% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,790,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,133,000 after acquiring an additional 678,827 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 240.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 92,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,700,000 after acquiring an additional 65,251 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC acquired a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $2,139,000. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $1,692,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $1,659,000. 48.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In related news, EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total value of $100,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director David P. Heintzman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.54, for a total value of $272,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 142,843 shares in the company, valued at $7,790,657.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 25,149 shares of company stock worth $1,499,335 over the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stock Yards Bancorp stock opened at $61.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.11 and a 200-day moving average of $54.95. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.81 and a 1 year high of $67.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.70.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 29.62%. The company had revenue of $63.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.60 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment include mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

