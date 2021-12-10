Invesco Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,913 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 2,014 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Star Bulk Carriers were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBLK. FMR LLC boosted its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 194.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,223,972 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $234,640,000 after buying an additional 6,749,050 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 353.9% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,384,982 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,735,000 after buying an additional 1,859,585 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 7,948.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,609,716 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $36,943,000 after buying an additional 1,589,716 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,348,482 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,947,000 after buying an additional 73,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,335,258 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,643,000 after buying an additional 176,384 shares during the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SBLK. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of SBLK stock opened at $21.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.12. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $26.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.01.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The shipping company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.03. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 36.65% and a return on equity of 25.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 23.36%. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is 69.65%.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

