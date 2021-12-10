Millennium Management LLC Makes New Investment in Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 111,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Twelve Seas Investment Company II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TWLV. Linden Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,580,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,054,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,238,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,790,000. Finally, Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,790,000. 42.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Twelve Seas Investment Company II alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TWLV opened at $9.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.71. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Twelve Seas Investment Company II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twelve Seas Investment Company II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.