Invesco Ltd. Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,792 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.07% of MAG Silver worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAG. FMR LLC increased its stake in MAG Silver by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 728,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,783,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in MAG Silver by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 14,033 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the 1st quarter worth $469,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 143.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 16,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.33% of the company’s stock.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN MAG opened at $15.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.52 and a beta of 1.19. MAG Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of $14.15 and a 1 year high of $24.43.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that MAG Silver Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$28.50 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.57.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.