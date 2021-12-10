Millennium Management LLC Invests $1.20 Million in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 43,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.11% of The Liberty Braves Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 11,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 13,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BATRK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

The Liberty Braves Group stock opened at $28.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.94 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.12. The Liberty Braves Group has a 12-month low of $23.26 and a 12-month high of $31.76.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

