Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 13,099 Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) by 91.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,099 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 570.6% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 297.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FULC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.57.

Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock opened at $15.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.52 and a 200-day moving average of $17.55. The stock has a market cap of $618.37 million, a PE ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.33. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.85 and a 52-week high of $33.10.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 million. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.21% and a negative net margin of 409.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.70) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Profile

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

