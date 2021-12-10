MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Shares Sold by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,607 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 31.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 11,923 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,074,000 after buying an additional 5,923 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $729,000. Finally, Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV purchased a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MOFG opened at $31.58 on Friday. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.88 and a 12-month high of $34.65. The company has a market capitalization of $495.55 million, a PE ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.43.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 32.62% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $49.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.45 million. On average, analysts forecast that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. MidWestOne Financial Group’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans.

