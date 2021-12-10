Citadel Advisors LLC Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in Vickers Vantage Corp. I (NASDAQ:VCKA)

Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vickers Vantage Corp. I (NASDAQ:VCKA) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vickers Vantage Corp. I were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VCKA. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vickers Vantage Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vickers Vantage Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Vickers Vantage Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. CNH Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vickers Vantage Corp. I by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 103,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 24,708 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Vickers Vantage Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,380,000. 36.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VCKA opened at $10.06 on Friday. Vickers Vantage Corp. I has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $10.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.04 and a 200-day moving average of $9.98.

Vickers Vantage Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Singapore.

