Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) in a report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WEAV. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Weave Communications currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.88.

NYSE:WEAV opened at $13.54 on Tuesday. Weave Communications has a 1-year low of $13.21 and a 1-year high of $22.40.

Weave Communications Inc provides all-in-one customer communications and engagement software platform for small and medium-sized businesses. Weave Communications Inc is based in LEHI, Utah.

