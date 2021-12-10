Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Price Target to $32.00

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.99% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CDMO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avid Bioservices from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avid Bioservices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

Get Avid Bioservices alerts:

Shares of CDMO stock opened at $27.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 339.04 and a beta of 2.33. Avid Bioservices has a 52 week low of $10.12 and a 52 week high of $34.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.60.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 19.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Avid Bioservices will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total value of $162,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 2,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $62,322.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,895 shares of company stock worth $403,981 over the last three months. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDMO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 36.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 282,700.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 19.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices during the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

About Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.