Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC decreased its stake in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) by 2.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 126,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,857 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Gladstone Commercial were worth $2,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,683,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,100,000 after purchasing an additional 127,530 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,912,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,710,000 after purchasing an additional 70,623 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,192,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,463,000 after purchasing an additional 45,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 838,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,923,000 after acquiring an additional 67,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 780,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,602,000 after acquiring an additional 69,367 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOD stock opened at $22.96 on Friday. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a 52-week low of $17.46 and a 52-week high of $23.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $855.67 million, a P/E ratio of 459.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.31.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $34.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.90 million. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 11.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.1253 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,000.00%.

Separately, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

