Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Insider Sells $781,575.00 in Stock

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) insider Gunner Smith sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total transaction of $781,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $93.25 on Friday. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $72.63 and a 52 week high of $109.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.41.
Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 88.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 294 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 3,875.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the second quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.42.
About Owens Corning
Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.
