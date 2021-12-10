Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Insider Sells $781,575.00 in Stock

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) insider Gunner Smith sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total transaction of $781,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $93.25 on Friday. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $72.63 and a 52 week high of $109.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.41.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is a boost from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 11.03%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 88.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 294 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 3,875.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the second quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.42.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

