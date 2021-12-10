PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) CEO David Spector Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $1,038,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

David Spector also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 18th, David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $934,200.00.

On Wednesday, October 20th, David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total value of $1,012,650.00.

NYSE PFSI opened at $69.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.11 and a 52 week high of $70.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.19.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.49. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 36.50%. The firm had revenue of $786.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 20.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.48%.

PFSI has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush raised their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut PennyMac Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 57.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

