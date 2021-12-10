Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Cut to “Neutral” at Robert W. Baird

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) was downgraded by Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mimecast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.44.

Shares of MIME stock opened at $79.19 on Wednesday. Mimecast has a one year low of $38.84 and a one year high of $85.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.27 and its 200 day moving average is $63.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. Mimecast had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 10.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Mimecast will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Dino Dimarino sold 3,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.91, for a total transaction of $211,278.06. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 11,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $771,378.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Karen M. Anderson sold 1,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total transaction of $120,295.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 200,237 shares of company stock worth $14,097,280. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MIME. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Mimecast by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,919,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,590 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Mimecast by 172.7% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,461,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,026 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Mimecast by 111.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,848,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,075,000 after acquiring an additional 973,404 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Mimecast by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,997,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,667,000 after acquiring an additional 744,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RGM Capital LLC bought a new position in Mimecast in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,382,000. Institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

