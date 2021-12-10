argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.99% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ARGX. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded argenx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Guggenheim upgraded argenx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered argenx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $332.00 to $351.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on argenx from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded argenx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $354.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.18.
Shares of argenx stock opened at $300.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $295.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.48. argenx has a 12 month low of $248.21 and a 12 month high of $382.15. The firm has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.38 and a beta of 0.93.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 2.8% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,952,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,820,000 after purchasing an additional 80,214 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 983,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,149,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 2.3% during the second quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 946,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,963,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 10.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 832,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,308,000 after purchasing an additional 80,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 17.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 761,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,118,000 after purchasing an additional 112,106 shares during the last quarter. 55.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
argenx Company Profile
argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.
Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?
Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.