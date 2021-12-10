argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ARGX. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded argenx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Guggenheim upgraded argenx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered argenx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $332.00 to $351.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on argenx from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded argenx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $354.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.18.

Shares of argenx stock opened at $300.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $295.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.48. argenx has a 12 month low of $248.21 and a 12 month high of $382.15. The firm has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.38 and a beta of 0.93.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($4.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.48) by $0.38. argenx had a negative return on equity of 24.48% and a negative net margin of 73.28%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.96) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that argenx will post -8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 2.8% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,952,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,820,000 after purchasing an additional 80,214 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 983,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,149,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 2.3% during the second quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 946,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,963,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 10.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 832,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,308,000 after purchasing an additional 80,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 17.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 761,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,118,000 after purchasing an additional 112,106 shares during the last quarter. 55.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

