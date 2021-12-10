Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $245.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock, down from their prior price target of $270.00. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.93% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.50.

Shares of NYSE HON opened at $206.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.26. The company has a market cap of $141.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Honeywell International has a 12-month low of $194.55 and a 12-month high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The company had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at $829,000. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 121,527 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,798,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in Honeywell International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 7,394 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,118 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,092,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

