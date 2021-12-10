Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 13,092 Shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW) by 49.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,092 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.17% of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF worth $3,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 28.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 31.8% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 19.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $109,000.

PBW opened at $78.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.91. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.39 and a fifty-two week high of $138.60.

