Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Benchmark

Investment analysts at Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.79% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lancaster Colony from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

NASDAQ LANC opened at $153.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17 and a beta of 0.20. Lancaster Colony has a 1 year low of $145.79 and a 1 year high of $201.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $164.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.95.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $392.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.80 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 16.23%. Lancaster Colony’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Lancaster Colony by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,064,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,512,000 after purchasing an additional 15,925 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Lancaster Colony by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,450,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,668,000 after purchasing an additional 144,832 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Lancaster Colony by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 549,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,293,000 after purchasing an additional 26,196 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Lancaster Colony by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 545,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,041,000 after purchasing an additional 183,223 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Lancaster Colony by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 405,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,514,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the period. 57.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservices segments focuses in the manufacture and selling of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings and dips and shelf-stable dressings and croutons under the brand name New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta and Flatout.

