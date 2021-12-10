Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Grows Position in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,332 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,916 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in ADTRAN were worth $2,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 43.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg bought a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Get ADTRAN alerts:

In other news, Director Balan Nair acquired 4,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,994.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADTRAN stock opened at $21.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 526.50 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.85 and a 200 day moving average of $20.57. ADTRAN, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.87 and a 52 week high of $24.76.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $138.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.00 million. ADTRAN had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 0.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 900.00%.

ADTRAN Profile

ADTRAN, Inc engages in the provision of networking and communications platforms and services focused on the broadband access market. It operates through the Network Solutions and Services and Support business segment. The Network Solutions segment includes hardware products and next-generation virtualized solutions used in service provider or business networks, as well as prior-generation products.

Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN).

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.