Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Shares Up 4.6%

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) shot up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.63 and last traded at $6.61. 18,952 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,231,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.46. The company has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.85.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,400,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,939,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 159.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 210,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 129,510 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,631,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,445,000. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Company Profile (NYSE:EBR)

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA engages in the production and dissemination of electricity. It operates through the Generation and Transmission segments. The Generation segment refers to the electric power generation including hydroelectric, thermal, and nuclear power plants. The Transmission segment focuses on the transmission of electric power in Brazil.

