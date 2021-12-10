Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $3.39 Million Stock Holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 252,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,779 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.06% of Valley National Bancorp worth $3,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLY opened at $13.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Valley National Bancorp has a one year low of $9.42 and a one year high of $14.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.49.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 31.10%. The business had revenue of $343.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 39.64%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Hovde Group upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valley National Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.94.

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

